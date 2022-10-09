New Delhi: As Delhi rains incessantly for second consecutive day, netizens do not leave any stone unturned in expressing disappointment mixed with humour. The weather department had officially claimed southwest monsoons to have departed from Delhi last month. However, Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall yesterday which led to water-logging and traffic jams in several parts of the city. The rainfall level ranged between 7-11 cms in different parts of the city. On Sunday, drizzling and light rain continues. Amidst October rains, netizens take a jibe at the situation with their ever-favourite tool: memes.Also Read - Live I Delhi-NCR-UP Rains: Massive Damage To Crops In UP, Schools In Several Districts Shut

HERE IS HOW NETIZENS MADE FUN OF DELHI RAINS:

Delhi-Mumbai MoU:

I believe NCR Rains had secretly signed a MOU with Mumbai rains to let people know how it’s feel alike to not step out due to incessant rains. My only point is that so Delhi Winters has also to think along in that way. ☔⛈️🌧️🌩️#NCRains 😅 — Kumar Aryan (@ashrivats007) October 9, 2022



Cheap oil leading to rains?

It’s raining in Delhi and many parts of north India.According to research by our internal geological,geographical, mathematical,historical sources these untimely rains are caused because India is buying cheaper oil from Russia and not succumbing to pressure by the US & West🤫😉 — Parbodh K Gupta (@pkmahajan70) October 9, 2022

Delhi or Bangalore?

Ye itni barish May/June me bhi chaiye, ye bangalore ka weather acha hai nh sunana… #DelhiRains — Mridu 🌻 (@WhyNotBiryani) October 9, 2022

Well at least Minto Bridge is dry.

Delhi Rains inspired from Sunil Shetty?

Sahi Pakde Hain?

Rains or Surgical Strike?

Mahamanav ko bolo indra dev ko samjhaiye indralok mein kaunse chunav hain jo surgical strike ki tarah barish kar rhe#Rains #DelhiRains — unsung truth (@sexylagrhatha) October 9, 2022

Delhi rains has really flooded the internet with rain-memes. What’s your drop in it?