Despite Rains, Air Quality Across Delhi Continues To Be In ‘Severe’ Category, More Showers Likely Today

Delhi Rains Latest Update: A brief spell of overnight rainfall has brought down the air pollution level in the national capital.

The weather office said a cloudy sky with light rain is expected in Delhi on Friday.

Delhi Rains Latest Update: Light to moderate rain lashed several parts of Delhi and Noida on Friday, bringing a much-needed respite from the air pollution in the national capital. Visuals shared on social media showed the Kartavya Path and the Delhi-Noida border receiving light to moderate-intensity showers.

The rainfall in the Delhi-NCR comes amid the Delhi government’s ongoing efforts to implement the idea of ‘artificial rain’ to curtail the pollution situation in the city.

Air Quality in Severe Category

However, despite the rains, the air quality across the city continued to be in the ‘Severe’ category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), AQI in Ashok Vihar was recorded at 462 (severe), while in the RK Puram area, the AQI stood at 461 (severe category).

The air quality in Punjab Bagh was recorded at 460 (severe), while ITO stands at 464 (severe category).

Gurugram recorded an AQI of 416, keeping the air quality under the ‘severe’ category, while Faridabad and Noida recorded 457 (severe) and 375 (very poor), respectively.

Marginal Dip in Air Quality Index

However, the city witnessed a marginal dip in the Air Quality Index (AQI) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 391 (very poor) while at Lodhi Road stands at 398 (very poor).

The slight decline in AQI at some places was recorded after moderate rainfall lashed the city in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

‘Artificial Rain’ to Curtail Pollution Issue

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is making efforts to execute anti-pollution measures, and it is also considering the idea of ‘artificial rain’ to curtail the pollution issue.

Several ministers of the Aam Admi Party were also seen on the ground on Thursday night inspecting the execution of anti-pollution initiatives.

Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after the city’s air quality plummeted to the ‘severe plus’ category. (ANI)

More Rains Predicted For Delhi

In the meantime, the IMD has predicted more rains for Delhi along with Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan. The weather office said a cloudy sky with light rain is expected in Delhi on Friday.

