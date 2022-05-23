New Delhi: Heavy rains, along with thunderstorm and lightning, lashed parts of Delhi-NCR once again on Monday evening after heavy showers early this morning. The late evening downpour prompted many airlines to announce that their flights might face delay, making them issue advisory for passengers.Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Unveils Picture of Boeing 737 Max Plane

Take a look at some of these major airlines’ tweets warning passengers against flight delays and cancellations due to the inclement weather: Also Read - Gurgaon Asks Private, Corporate Offices to Work From Home Amid Heavy Rains. Deets Inside

“The skies have decided to drench Delhi. Our flight operations might get impacted,” said IndiGo on Twitter. Also Read - Delhi Rains: Chaos at IGI Airport as 140 Flights Delayed, 19 Diverted; Advisory Issued For SpiceJet & IndiGo Flyers

The skies have decided to drench #Delhi. Our flight operations might get impacted. For cancelled flights, visit https://t.co/xe8o6KQdpT to opt for Plan B. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. To check the flight status, please visit https://t.co/TQCzzykjgA — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 23, 2022

“Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected, wrote SpiceJet at 11 PM.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 23, 2022

“Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted,” said Vistara.

#TravelUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://t.co/rWLTdCxg28 or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You — Vistara (@airvistara) May 23, 2022

Air India had also alerted its passengers in the morning: “Due to inclement weather in Delhi, flights are getting diverted & delayed. Traffic congestion on roads is also likely. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand to report for flights.”