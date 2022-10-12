Delhi Rains Latest Update: Even as Tuesday witnessed less rain and partly sunny day, the IMD has predicted more rains of the Delhi-NCR for Wednesday. Mercury went up in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 28.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The city recorded a relative humidity of 86 per cent at 5:30 PM. The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain for Wednesday.Also Read - Delhi Weather: Light Rainfall Likely To Continue; National Capital Records Cleanest Air In Three Years

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday had settled at 20.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal. The city recorded a relative humidity of 100 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Also Read - Will Delhi Receive More Rains in Coming Days? Here's What IMD Predicts

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. Also Read - Schools in This UP District To Remain Closed Till 12 October After Heavy Rains Lash State

The rains for the past five days have brought the mercury down in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the normal.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 28.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

The rainfall recorded so far this month is around four times the normal rainfall of 28 mm and three times the precipitation (41.6 mm) recorded in August, which is the wettest month of monsoon.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in ‘satisfactory’ (71) category around 9 AM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

As per the updates, the national capital has recorded 128.2 mm rainfall so far this month, the highest for October since 1956, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD, the city had recorded 236.2 mm rainfall in October 1956. Delhi’s all-time record rainfall for the month is 238.2 mm, which was reported in 1954.

The 128.2 mm rainfall received till 8.30 am on Tuesday is also the fourth highest rainfall ever recorded in the city in October. This month last year, the national capital had received 122.5 mm rainfall.