New Delhi: With the heavy rains lashing the national capital and its adjoining areas since morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon in Delhi-NCR. For the unversed, the national capital received rainfall in parts of south Delhi area like East of Kailash, Burari in northwest among others places, Shahdara, Patparganj in east Delhi and ITO crossing and India Gate in central Delhi. "Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June, 2022", tweeted IMD.

IMD declares arrival of monsoon in Delhi-NCR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2022

Delhi Traffic Alert

Meanwhile, several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed waterlogging as heavy rainfall lashed the city, affecting vehicular movement on the roads.

#WATCH | Continuous rainfall in Delhi-NCR causes traffic snarls; visuals from Delhi-Gurgaon road pic.twitter.com/9vi3GLOJA4 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

List of roads to avoid today:-

Commuters coming from shooting Range side may take left turn from Lal Kuan Red Light.

Commuters coming from Badarpur side may take Mathura Road to reach their destination.

Movement of traffic has been restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging, tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

Traffic is affected in the carriageway from IIT Flyover towards Munirka due to breakdown of an HTV. Kindly avoid the stretch.

Avoid Akbar Road, Janpath and Maulana Azad Road from 1015 hrs to 1045 hrs due to special traffic arrangements.

Netizens Rejoice as Monsoon Showers Finally Hit Delhi-NCR

The onset of monsoon left people happy. While many rejoiced with tea and pakodas, others took to their respective social media handles and shared what their plans for the day are. Twitter and Facebook were also flooded with a number of hilarious memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the posts here:-

First rains in #Delhi called for pakoras in breakfast! It's ok to indulge sometimes. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tVkBnoAz0r — VK! 🇮🇳 (@varoun3883) June 30, 2022

Dear monsoon,

Welcome to the city!! Hope you stay here,atleast for a month. 💙#Monsoon2022 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/VvZZIQbZ6y — Akash Gusain (@AkashGusain98) June 30, 2022

The gorgeousness that is the Delhi Monsoon –

Now only if all street drains were working !! #monsoon #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/sK3uulApsr — Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) June 30, 2022

#Monsoon Mubarak #Delhi NCR! ☔

Good Rains covering entire National Capital Region, will continue on and off for the day. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/S83VviQgf9 — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) June 30, 2022

Dear Monsoon, Welcome to The City!