Massive Traffic Jam Witnessed Across Delhi as Heavy Rains Lash Parts of City | See Photos, Videos

Massive Traffic Jam Witnessed Across Delhi as Heavy Rains Lash Parts of City | See Photos, Videos

As per the IMD, the national capital recorded 3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 AM on Saturday. Heavy downpour caused inconvenience for many commuters who faced hardships in reaching their destinations.

The areas that faced severe waterlogging and traffic jam include ITO, Pragati Maidan, and the Minto Road flyover.

Delhi Rains Latest Updates: Massive traffic jam was witnessed across the national capital as waterlogging was reported in several parts after heavy rains lashed the city. Traffic snarl was witnessed at Tilak Marg in the city after incessant rainfall caused waterlogging in the area.

As part of the preventive measure, police barricading was put in place at Minto Bridge underpass to stop traffic movement as it witnesses waterlogging at the spot. Apart from these areas, waterlogging was also witnessed in Rabindra Nagar area following incessant rainfall in the city.

#WATCH | Traffic jams in parts of Delhi after rain lashed the city (Visuals from ITO) pic.twitter.com/rMlKZBg7D8 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

The development comes after a fresh spell of rain drenched the city on Saturday, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. Heavy rains led to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

#WATCH | Traffic snarl at Tilak Marg in Delhi as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging at several places in the city. pic.twitter.com/m06An9bnQO — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains

In the meantime, the IMD has predicted more rains in the coming days and issued a yellow alert for the city, which means that there is a possibility of moderate rain or thundershowers.

Severe Waterlogging In Several Areas

Giving details, the IMD said the fresh spell of rain is due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the next few days.

The IMD has also predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day for Delhi on Sunday. The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. According to IMD, maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Due to the rains, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category with a reading of 79 at 9.00 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

