Delhi Rains Latest Update: Heavy rains lashed the national capital region for the second consecutive day, leading to waterlogging in some areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city. As per the prediction from IMD, more rains are expected to continue for the next few days. On the other hand, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory informing about the disruptions in the movements of traffic across the city.

IMD issues Orange Alert:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures.

The IMD said Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is forecast to settle around 28 degrees Celsius. The air quality index was at 61 (satisfactory category) at 2 pm.

Heaviest spell of #Monsoon in #Gurgaon and parts of #Delhi NCR.

Extremely heavy rains likely in #Gurgaon #Faridabad South #Delhi in next 2 hours.

Places will be recording close to 100-150mm rains.

Rain deficiencies for the season will be wiped out till the weekend!#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/diPZkumBWE — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) September 22, 2022

More rains for next 2-3 days

The weather office further updated that light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded just 58.5mm of rainfall against a normal of 108.5 mm in September so far.

It had recorded 41.6 mm rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any favourable weather system in northwest India.

Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season historically sets in.

Police issue traffic advisory

As heavy rains continued in the national capital region, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory informing the disruptions in the movements of traffic across the city. “Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging,” it tweeted.

Airlines issue travel advisory

Various airlines also issued travel advisory in the wake of rains in Delhi. Many airline informed the air passengers about the air traffic congestion and low visibility due to the bad weather which is likely to affect arrivals and departures.

“Flight departures and arrivals might get impacted at #Delhi due to weather conditions. Please keep enough travel time to ensure a smooth journey. Keep a tab on your flight status by visiting https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. For any assistance, we are just a DM away,” Indigo airlines said.

“#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers traveling from Delhi are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!,” tweeted Vistara airlines.