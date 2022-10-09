New Delhi: Incessant rains for the last 40 hours have wreaked havoc and led to waterlogging in various parts of the Delhi-NCR and other adjoining areas. Delhi recorded 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm of rain at Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar respectively in the last 24 hours. Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm of rains.Also Read - 1000+ EV Charging Points In Delhi In Less Than Year. Why It's Significant

However, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani on Sunday said that there would be no rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas from 10 October onwards.

In a statement, RK Jenamani said, "Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR." According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday (October 8 and 9). The weekend rains in Delhi amounted to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at the SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar, respectively.

The Delhi ridge and Palam registered 60 and 64mm rains, respectively.

The weather department has said that the rainfall recorded on Sunday, 9 October, was not “record-breaking” for October when daily 24 hours rain amount is considered.

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi

The national capital received the second highest rainfall since 2007 in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological data on Sunday. The city weathered near ceaseless rains – measuring 74mm till 8.30 am Sunday – that brought the maximum temperature on Saturday down by 10 notches, closing in the day-night temperature gap to a record low.

The current rains in Delhi are not monsoon showers, which had receded from the city on September 29 after giving 516.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, it said.