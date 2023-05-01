Home

Traffic Jam, Waterlogging Reported Across Delhi-NCR After Heavy Rains | List of Roads to Avoid

Delhi Rains Latest Update: Police said traffic was affected near Civic Centre, on Pusa Road near Hanuman Mandir, near Max Hospital in Saket, and on the Dwarka flyover, according to other Twitter users.

Delhi Rains: Waterlogging in certain places caused traffic to come to a standstill in areas such as Noida and Delhi, as well as ITO and other stretches. PHOTO: ANI

Delhi Rains Latest Update: Massive traffic jam and waterlogging were reported across Delhi-NCR after heavy rains lashed parts of the city. Heavy rains were reported in parts of south and outer Delhi and Noida, while other areas of the national capital witnessed light rains. Significantly, the untimely showers brought much-needed relief from the intense heat.

The heavy rains caused chaos on the roads as commuters sought shelter and water-logging was reported from various places. Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, and Noida were among the areas that experienced heavy rains.

Waterlogging in certain places caused traffic to come to a standstill in areas such as Noida and Delhi, as well as ITO and other stretches.

According to traffic police, they received 31 calls at their control room regarding the traffic issue, including three calls of waterlogging.

List of Roads to Avoid:

Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic problems were observed in various locations such as Jhandewalan Mandir, Paschim Vihar, Rohini, and south Delhi.

“Traffic is heavy on Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from IIT towards Adhchini due to waterlogging near Adhchini. Kindly avoid the stretch,” said traffic police in a tweet.

Numerous commuters took to Twitter to share updates about the traffic situation caused by heavy rainfall. They reported traffic jams under the flyover towards August Kranti Marg from Panchsheel Park and heavy traffic on Rohtak Road between Peeragarhi and Nangloi.

Taking to social media, a Twitter user mentioned that the Barapullah flyover was completely congested, and there was waterlogging in various areas.

Delhi Rains: List Of Affected Areas

Police said traffic was also affected near Civic Centre, on Pusa Road near Hanuman Mandir, near Max Hospital in Saket, and on the Dwarka flyover, according to other Twitter users.

On Sunday too, Delhi experienced light rain, which brought the maximum temperature down to 28.7 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below the season’s average, and the lowest temperature for the month since April 4, 2015, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.

IMD Predicts More Rains For Delhi

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi including Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, ITO, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, and Kalkaji in the next few hours.

As per the 7-day forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/thundershowers during the day.

