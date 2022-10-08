Delhi Rains Latest Update: As heavy rains continued to lash the national capital on Saturday, several areas were inundated, and traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the city. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.Also Read - Live I Delhi-NCR-UP Rains: Massive Damage To Crops In UP, Schools In Several Districts Shut

"All 12 stations in Delhi received rainfall today. Moderate rainfall to continue till tomorrow. No warning issued. Likely to reduce tomorrow, sky will remain cloudy. No significant rainfall from 10 Oct onwards, drizzling/light rain might happen," RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said.

Waterlogging has also been reported in several parts of the city.

“Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to waterlogging near Anand Parbat red light. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Mundka due to water logging near Rajdhani park Metro Station. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 8, 2022

In the wake of these developments, the commuters also took to Twitter to post updates regarding traffic congestion in parts of the city.

Heavy traffic jam was reported from Zakhira flyover. Similar scenes were witnessed on Najafgarh road towards Bahadurgarh and on Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk till Dhaula Kuan loop.

A commuter tweeted that the traffic was heavy from Naraina towards Moti Bagh on the Dhaula Kuan stretch.

Another commuter said the red light at Punjabi Bagh Chowk was not working and there is heavy traffic jam due to rain and waterlogging.

Some of them said the traffic is heavy near Anand Vihar, Red Fort, Mathur Road and Chhawla areas. Azad market red light chowk also witnessed traffic jam.

Giving details, senior police officer said adequate traffic police personnel have been deployed on field to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city.

Another user said the traffic was heavy on National Highway-8 from Gurgaon border towards Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Saturday.