Weather Update: Rain Lashes Several Parts Of Delhi; More Showers Predicted For Himachal, Rajasthan, Haryana

Delhi Rain Latest Update: Light rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, bringing temperatures further down. Many areas including Laxmi Nagar, Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha Road near Nizamuddin flyover towards Bhairon Mar, Kartavya Path witnessed fresh showers.

Apart from Delhi, the Meteorological Department has issued an extended wet spell warning for the entire North region, predicting light to moderate rain and snow across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday.

Rainfall Predicted For Himachal Pradesh

In the meantime, the IMD has predicted light rains for Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba districts later in the day.

“Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at most places in the Districts of Chamba, Lahul, and Spiti and Kinnaur possibility of isolated spells of heavy precipitation at isolated places. Light to moderate precipitation accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Kullu, and light rainfall at isolated places in the remaining districts of the state. There is a possibility of hail and gusty winds at isolated places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur during the next 2 to 3 hours,” IMD stated.

Heavy Rains Lash Srinagar

Earlier on Monday, Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sudden dip in temperature as rainfall lashed the area.

Srinagar recorded a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius on Monday. While the temperature in Gulmarg was recorded at minus 2.9 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall Predicted For Haryana, Rajasthan

The weather office has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain for Haryana and Rajasthan.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Fatehabad, Barwala, Adampur, Hissar (Haryana) Bhadra (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours,” IMD said on X.

Earlier on Sunday, a layer of shallow fog was witnessed in several parts of northern India, with the India Meteorological Department predicting light to moderate rain at several places over the next two days in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

As per the 2-day IMD forecast, “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at many places on February 19 and 20 in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Hailstorms at isolated places likely over Haryana on February 19 and 20”.

It also predicted heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on February 18 and 20, and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20.

