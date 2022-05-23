Delhi Rains: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as a fresh spell of rainfall, strong wind and thunderstorms lashed the city, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heatwave. Owing to the bad weather, office goers and students had to face harrowing times as the metro trains were delayed. Moreover, flight operations at Delhi Airport were also affected. “Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information”, tweeted Delhi Airport. Besides, a few areas in Delhi-NCR witnessed slow movement of traffic and road blockages early on Monday.Also Read - Delhi Rains Affect Flight Departures, Arrivals at IGI Airport, Traffic Snarls Likely. Deets Inside

Delhi Ki Baarish: Check Out Some Gratifying Pictures And Videos Below

#WATCH | An uprooted tree blocks road near Delhi Cantonment area following strong winds and rain, as parts of National Capital receive rainfall. pic.twitter.com/xLtnV8r3I8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

The weather is not letting me sleep.

LOVE ITTTT #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/KuYpFD202L — Nandini Mehrotra (@Nandinii__) May 23, 2022

Boarded the train successfully, despite Delhi ki baarish and us running super super late ! #DelhiRains @ApoorvaAwasthy @ankiitakushwaha pic.twitter.com/kcwCLR8gRj — Prachi Bajpai (@pracheebajpayee) May 23, 2022

I woke up to this, super scary thunderstorm and the actual noise level is 100x #DelhiRains Seems like wind will sweep away everything including us…!! pic.twitter.com/do9QAZH2t2 — Hemu Aggarwal (@HemuAggarwal3) May 23, 2022

South Delhi and Gurgaon seems to be getting all the fury 😼

Parts of #Gurgaon even reported hailstorm too#DelhiRains https://t.co/dr3sBipkme — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) May 23, 2022

On Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an ‘orange alert’ for the national capital predicting light rain accompanied by squalls at the speed of 50-60 kmph on Monday under the influence of a western disturbance.

“Dust storm/Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 Km/h is very likely to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours,” IMD had tweeted.

Amid strong winds and rain, uprooted trees block roads in parts of Delhi. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/6sVQ8zJItU — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Full List of Areas Expected to Receive Rains Today

Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur,Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao,Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan) . Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut (U.P.) during next 2 hours.

Impact expected due to Duststorm/Thunderstorm, Lightning and Rain over Delhi & neighborhood areas: