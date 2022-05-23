Delhi Rains: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as a fresh spell of rainfall, strong wind and thunderstorms lashed the city, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heatwave. Owing to the bad weather, office goers and students had to face harrowing times as the metro trains were delayed. Moreover, flight operations at Delhi Airport were also affected. “Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information”, tweeted Delhi Airport. Besides, a few areas in Delhi-NCR witnessed slow movement of traffic and road blockages early on Monday.Also Read - Delhi Rains Affect Flight Departures, Arrivals at IGI Airport, Traffic Snarls Likely. Deets Inside
Delhi Ki Baarish: Check Out Some Gratifying Pictures And Videos Below
On Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an ‘orange alert’ for the national capital predicting light rain accompanied by squalls at the speed of 50-60 kmph on Monday under the influence of a western disturbance.
“Dust storm/Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 Km/h is very likely to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours,” IMD had tweeted.
Full List of Areas Expected to Receive Rains Today
Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur,Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao,Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan) . Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut (U.P.) during next 2 hours.
Impact expected due to Duststorm/Thunderstorm, Lightning and Rain over Delhi & neighborhood areas:
- Damage to vulnerable structures.
Damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts.
- Traffic disruption on roads.
- Occasional reduction in visibility.
- Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.
- Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.
- Immediately get out of water bodies.
- Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.
Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.