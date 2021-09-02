Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains continued to lash Delhi and neighbouring Noida on Thursday resulting in waterlogging in parts of the capital and inconveniencing the commuters. Further, on Wednesday, Delhi recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years, that inundated several areas, including the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, in knee-deep water and disrupted train and road traffic. In its advisory, Delhi Police warned traffic was affected from Jahangirpuri metro station to Mukarba Chowk (both carriageways) due to waterlogging. Hence, commuters were advised to avoid Road from Azadpur Chowk to Mukarba Chowk and instead take Outer Ring Road. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in many states till 5 September. Stay tuned to this LIVE for the latest updates on Delhi rains, Delhi traffic police alert and advisory.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Rail, Road Affected As City Receives Highest Rainfall In September In 19 Years | Top Developments