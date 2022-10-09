Delhi rains: It is time to take out your blankets, sweaters and jackets in Delhi as its breezy, rainy and chilly in here! There was a certain chill in the air as moderate to heavy rainfall continued to lash Delhi for a second day in a row on Sunday as waterlogging was reported in several parts of the city. The decent pour in the national capital gave the public a first taste of the upcoming winter as the temperature dropped to 23.4 degrees Celsius – the lowest maximum temperature recorded in October in over a decade. According to the weather department, a generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall is expected during the day.Also Read - Explained: Why It's Still Raining In October

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, South-East Delhi and NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Gohana, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Chandpur,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Steady rainfall battered Delhi on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 20.8 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said. Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the national capital as rain lashed the city.

Delhi Rains – It’s Chai, Samosa Time In Here

Delhi | People seen enjoying pleasant weather at tea point after a day of incessant rainfall. Visuals from Chanakyapuri. The weather has become pleasant, it should have rained earlier during the monsoon but it’s happening now, they say pic.twitter.com/Q3ZcxjMLbH — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Delhi wakes up to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital after heavy rainfall; visuals from East Vinod Nagar pic.twitter.com/todRTaJjls — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Delhi Traffic – Routes To Avoid Amid Incessant Rainfall

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Waterlogging has also been reported from several parts of the city. “Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 12 hours, some roads have been affected by water logging and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic Alert Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 12 hours, some roads have been affected by water logging and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience.#DPTrafficCheck pic.twitter.com/vibQHjDWmz — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 8, 2022

“Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to waterlogging near Anand Parbat red light. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch,” it said.

According to an official statement, in the last 12 hours, the city has witnessed incessant rainfall. Several traffic-impacting incidents such as waterlogging, development of potholes, etc. have been reported across Delhi. These resulted in traffic bottlenecks, slow moving traffic and consequent traffic congestion calls.

“The Traffic Control Room flashed messages to all DCPs (traffic ranges), ACPs (traffic-districts) and traffic inspector to mobilize maximum number of staff, motorcycle patrol teams and cranes in the field to ensure manual regulation of traffic at intersections where there was no power supply, remove broken down vehicles and restore normal flow of traffic,” the statement said.

Messages through traffic control room were also flashed to control rooms of other civic agencies like NDMC, PWD, MCD, etc. They were also pressed into service for providing local resources and manpower and attending to the situation and calls with due alertness, alacrity and promptness. The operations are still going on and services of other departments are also being taken, it said.

The traffic control room received four calls of waterlogging from Pragati Maidan, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Maharani Bagh to Kilokari and Jhandewalan roundabout on Panchkuiyan Road, the statement read.

Similarly, two calls regarding potholes were received from Moti Bagh to Dhaula Kuan Flyover carriageway in front of Moti Bagh Gurudwara and Aurobindo Marg, it said. The commuters also took to Twitter to post updates regarding traffic congestion in parts of the city.

Heavy traffic jam was reported from Zakhira flyover. Similar scenes were witnessed on Najafgarh road towards Bahadurgarh and on Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk till Dhaula Kuan loop. A commuter tweeted that the traffic was heavy from Naraina towards Moti Bagh on the Dhaula Kuan stretch.

Another commuter said the red light at Punjabi Bagh Chowk was not working and there was heavy traffic jam due to rain and waterlogging. Some of them complained of heavy traffic near Anand Vihar, Red Fort, Mathur Road and Chhawla areas. Azad market red light chowk also witnessed traffic jam.

Delhi rains update: As of now, flights have not been delayed and Delhi Metro seems to be working as usual. However, road traffic have been affected due to waterlogging in several areas including Ashram, Pragati Maidan, Moti Bagh, Naraina and other areas.