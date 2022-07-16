New Delhi: The residents of Delhi heaved a sigh of relief as light to moderate rainfall lashed the city on Saturday. Traffic in parts of Delhi were affected as waterlogging was reported in areas. In many places of Delhi as well as NCR, the vehicular movement was slowed down.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Andheri Subway Flooded As Heavy Rainfall Continues To Lash City | Watch

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi- NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani throughout the day on Saturday.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive rainfall, visuals from Uttam Nagar. pic.twitter.com/vMAi3ZuOQ0 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

Another round of rain in Delhi pic.twitter.com/WrGNFrTTkR — rohitkumarparmar (@rohitkparmar) July 16, 2022

Delhi rains – Top developments