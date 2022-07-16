New Delhi: The residents of Delhi heaved a sigh of relief as light to moderate rainfall lashed the city on Saturday. Traffic in parts of Delhi were affected as waterlogging was reported in areas. In many places of Delhi as well as NCR, the vehicular movement was slowed down.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Andheri Subway Flooded As Heavy Rainfall Continues To Lash City | Watch
The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi- NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani throughout the day on Saturday.
Delhi rains – Top developments
- Traffic have slowed down in parts of Delhi as light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in the capital city.
- The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle at 37 and 27 degrees Celsius in Delhi, respectively, the IMD said in its forecast.
- “It would be generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers at a few places in the national capital,” an IMD official said.
- The city’s minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius. According to the weather office, the humidity oscillated between 56 and 68 per cent throughout the day.