New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Wednesday, bringing the mercury down but also leading to water logging in several places, causing inconvenience to the residents. Several areas in Delhi faced traffic snarls and the vehicular movement was also slow in many places.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Best Places in Capital For Chai-Pakoda Date, Romantic Long Drives During Monsoon

Traffic was mainly affected at Moolchand Underpass and also near Ashram area due to waterlogging. The traffic movement was also disrupted at ITO area, the nucleus of the capital’s workforce has not just been infamous for its hours-long traffic snarls but chronic drainage problems.

It was not just the Minto road and ITO area but large swathes of south Delhi roads were waterlogged. The Haiderpur Badli Mor metro station area also saw heavy traffic as commuters complained of facing issue.

Rain Harvesting Rainsound Harvesting… a Monsoon Motion Pic Set in Delhi pic.twitter.com/offQiwrvl0 — mayank austen soofi (@thedelhiwalla) August 3, 2022

Heavy Rain 🌧️ lashed delhi ( eastern part atleast ) pic.twitter.com/uf5eizZXbW — Sudipta Ranjan Das (@i_srd) August 3, 2022

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police, meanwhile, alerted about traffic disruptions amid IMD’s heavy rain alert and said commuters should plan their journey accordingly. “Traffic Alert –

As per IMD report “Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas”. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.

“Traffic will remain heavy in both the carriageways from Gopalpur to Mukund Pur and vice versa upto 1300hrs due to function at Nirankari Ground . Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch for today (August 3) and tomorrow (August 4),” Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet.

MeT Dept issues more heavy rains alert in Delhi

Delhi’s Meteorological department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall over isolated areas of the city throughout the day on Wednesday. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra Vivek Vihar), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station),” the weather agency said.

The MeT department said thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would also occur at Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Red fort, Preet Vihar, President House, Rajeev chauk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham and Safdarjung during the course of the day.