Orange Alert In Delhi As Yamuna Water Level Crosses Danger Mark; More Rains Likely Today

The situation in Delhi remain grim as the water level of Yamuna river has breached the danger mark. Meanwhile, More rainfall is on the cards for Delhi today as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi rains: People living in the low lying areas of Yamuna floodplains have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An orange alert has been sounded for Delhi as the water level of Yamuna river crossed the danger mark due to release of water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana amid heavy rains in the northern belt of the country. People living in low lying areas of Yamuna floodplains have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps.

The Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi as torrential rains pummelled the upper catchment areas of the river for the third day on the trot. The river breached the danger mark earlier than expected. It was predicted that it would cross the danger mark only by Tuesday afternoon.

Delhi Rain Forecast Today

Delhi is likely to witness more rainfall today as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Commuters have been advised to plan their daily travel accordingly as there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region, leading to waterlogging and major traffic jams in several low-lying areas.

#WATCH | Delhi: PWD (Public Works Department) Minister Atishi inspects Yamuna River pic.twitter.com/FVhJToBcqv — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Delhi Minister Atishi Takes Boat Ride

Delhi minister Atishi set out on a boat ride on the Yamuna on Monday to review the situation as the city stare at one of the worst floods. Atishi said in light of the rising water levels of the Yamuna, all departments concerned are geared up and over 50 motor boats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Diving and medical teams have also been readied with all the necessary materials and equipment, Atishi said.

Atishi said people are being sent to safer places from Khadar (floodplains) area and district magistrates concerned have been directed to be on the alert.

“Each district magistrate has been directed to be on the alert. All the teams are ready. Sending the people from Khadar areas to safer places has started through public announcements, where arrangements are being made for their stay and food. The Chief Minister is himself monitoring the whole situation,” Atishi wrote on Twitter.

Delhi Schools Remain Closed Today

Primary classes of all Delhi government and private schools will remain suspended on July 11 as another spell of heavy rains was forecast by the IMD, according to an official circular issued. “All recognised private schools under Directorate of Education, GNCTD are also advised to follow the above instructions in view of the safety of the students,” a circular said.

