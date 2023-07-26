Home

Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR As Several Areas Waterlogged; Noida Schools Ordered Shut

The fresh spell of rain, which was accompanied by lighting and thunderstorms, brought respite from the sweltering heat in the Delhi-NCR region.

A man commutes on a bicycle amid heavy rainfall, near Mandi House in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday as waterlogging was reported in several areas. The fresh spell of rain, which was accompanied by lighting and thunderstorms, brought respite from the sweltering heat conditions in the Delhi-NCR region.

Noida Schools Shut

All schools in Noida have been ordered shut today due to heavy rainfall. In a statement, the Noida administration all schools in the region will remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of heavy rainfall as several roads and areas remain waterlogged.

Yamuna Water Level Below Danger Mark

The Yamuna River in the national capital still flows just a few centimetres below the danger mark. At 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm.

In the NCR, the Hindon River also witnessed a rise in the water level.

Visuals showed that the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged following the surged water level due to which many vehicles got stuck in the water.

“The water level of the Hindon River has increased due to which the administration is present here. We are appealing to the people to vacate the houses,” Anil Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Talking about the submerged area, DCP Yadav said, “There is a dump yard of Ola company where old and damaged vehicles are kept. They were given 2 notices by the police administration to remove the vehicles. The surrounding villages have been evacuated. There is no loss of life of any kind.” The Hindon is a tributary of the Yamuna River.

