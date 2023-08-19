Home

Delhi Rains: Morning Showers Trigger Waterlogging In Dwarka Area; Check IMD Prediction For The Day

A respite from the intense heat and high temperatures in the form of heavy rainfall has been witnessed by Delhi residents today morning. The IMD has predicted further rainfall for the day that shall be accompanied with thunderstorms in some parts. Check the weather prediction.

New Delhi: Early morning today, Delhi has witnessed heavy rainfall which is a respite from the intense heat and high temperatures but has also triggered waterlogging in some areas. The met department has predicted that different areas of the city may witness moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Check what the IMD has to say about the weather in Delhi today..

Delhi To Get Relief From The Scorching Heat

While a month ago Delhi was witnessing floods, for some time now, the temperature in the city has been quite high and the heat has been bothering for the residents. Today morning, unexpected rains have brought down the temperature and the Kartavya Path area has been soaked completely.

According to IMD, Safdurjung Civil Lines, Patel Nagar, Rajeev Chauk, Vasant Kunj, ITO, Jafarpur, Akshardham, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Malviyanagar, Palam, Lodi Road, R K Puram, IGI Airport, Budha Jayanti Park, Hauzkhas and IGNOU areas of Delhi are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall and in some areas the rain may be accompanied with thunderstorms too.

Delhi-NCR areas like Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugam, Faridabad, Manesar, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ballabhgarh, Dadri and Indirapuram might also experience rain and thunderstorms in the coming few hours.

A couple of days ago, heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of River Yamuna again resulted in the water level of the river to cross 205.33 meters which is above the warning mark. However, it has not reached the level where evacuation is required. What effect will today’s rains have on the water level of Yamuna, is something that has to be watched.

Morning Showers Trigger Waterlogging In Dwarka

#WATCH | Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads in Dwarka area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fAbK9ts7dw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

The early morning showers in Delhi have triggered waterlogging in the Dwarka area of the city. A video being circulated on social media shows the moving traffic in the waterlogged roads because of the sudden rainfall. Even though the rains have been rather welcoming in this hot weather, the fear of traffic jams has also been on people’s mind that would be caused because of the showers.

In July, Delhi saw record-breaking rainfall that led to flood situations in a lot of parts of the city. Delhi had recorded over 300mm of rainfall in just 10-11 days; traffic was restricted, alert was issued in the city, schools were shut for a brief period and the Yamuna crossed the danger mark, reaching 208.66 metres on July 13, 2023.

