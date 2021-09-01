New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed many parts of the national capital and its neighboring areas on Wednesday morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city. Due to waterlogging, the traffic movement at a few stretches was restricted and people were advised to avoid these routes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi and predicted ‘moderate rain and thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places’ today.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain Lashes City, Waterlogging in Several Areas; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Delhi recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rainfall in September in 12 years, the IMD said.

Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. In the month of August, the national capital has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30. This is around 31 per cent below the normal of 209.4 mm for the month, according to the IMD’s rainfall statistics.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, there is an obstruction in traffic at Azad Market Subway towards Pratap Nagar due to waterlogging.

The Zakhira underpass is closed also due to waterlogging. The Delhi Police also requested commuters to take alternative routes from Anand Parbat or Roshanara Road.

Country Likely to Receive Above-normal Rainfall in Sept: IMD

Above normal rainfall to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of central India in September, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday. The monsoon deficit now stands at nine per cent and this is expected to come down due to good rainfall during September, he said.

The country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September, the IMD said in its forecast for the month.

Mohapatra also said that normal to below rainfall is expected over north and northeast India and southern parts of south India.