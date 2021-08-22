New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Saturday, crippling the traffic movement and causing heavy waterlogging in many parts of the city, with places like Minto Bridge, Rajghat, Connaught Place, and ITO being inundated. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded 138.8 mm of rainfall, the highest one-day rain for August in last 14 years. According to IMD officials, Saturday’s rainfall of 138.8 mm is the ninth highest in the last 62 years for August and highest after 2007, in the last 14 years (2007-2021) for August. Meteorological (MeT) officials said that highest ever rainfall for August since 1961 till 2021 is 184.0 mm, recorded on August 2, 1961.Also Read - Delhi Records Highest One-day Rainfall For August in 14 Years; IMD Predicts Light Rain on Sunday

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 33 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively. One cloud belt is passing across northern and central parts of Delhi leading to possibility of thunderstorm, lightning and light to moderate rainfall in the night, the department said. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Incessant Rain Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Capital City. Check List of Roads to Avoid

Here are top 10 points from this big story on Delhi rains today:

Orange alert issued: The weather office has issued an ‘orange’ alert, a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply, for the city. Security guard electrocuted: According to Delhi Police officials, a 60-year-old guard died on Saturday due to electric shock in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar area allegedly due to waterlogging. Over 300 complaints of waterlogging, 14 incidents of tree fall: Public Works Department (PWD) officials said 316 complaints of waterlogging were received at the control room till 4.30 pm on Saturday. According to data from the three civic bodies, at least 14 incidents of tree fall were reported in the city. Traffic jams all over: Commuters had a harrowing experience travelling from one place to another as vehicles crawled on important stretches. Stretches that witnessed jams include ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Mehram Nagar underpass near the airport, Vikas Marg, Mathura Road, Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Rohtak Road near Peeragarhi, Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road, Dwarka-Palam flyover and Bhairon Marg. Several underpasses closed: Due to the waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police in the morning closed several crucial underpasses and traffic moved at a snail’s pace at many stretches. The traffic police took to Twitter to inform commuters about road closures. Minto Bridge reopened after 3 hours: “Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageways) has been closed due to waterlogging. Please avoid (the) stretch,” the traffic police said in a tweet. Hours later, it informed people that normal traffic movement had been restored at the Minto Bridge underpass. ‘Very high intensity’ rain: A senior PWD official said that the main reason behind the flooding of the Minto Road underpass was overflow of a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewer line along with a ‘very high intensity’ rain. Vehicular movement affected across city: On Saturday, the traffic police said that underpasses at Azad Market in central Delhi and Azadpur in north Delhi had been closed for traffic, while vehicular movement was affected at Moolchand and Pul Prahladpur underpasses in south Delhi due to waterlogging. Other places to witness waterlogging: Other places that witnessed waterlogging include the Ring Road near WHO building, near IP Flyover, Tilak Bridge underpass, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, AIIMS flyover, Connaught Place, ITO, Pusa Road, Maharani Bagh, GTK DTC depot, yards of New Delhi Railway Station and Old Delhi Railway Station, roads around Pragati Maidan, Rohtak Road, Nand Nagri and Loni Chowk. Traffic movement was also disrupted on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi. Residential areas, markets inundated too: Several residential areas and markets in Krishna Nagar, Mayur Vihar-2, Babarpur, Mangolpuri, Kirari, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Sadar Bazar were also inundated.

(With inputs from PTI) Also Read - Delhi-NCR Rains Updates: Waterlogging in CP, Minto Bridge & ITO; Traffic Police Issues Advisory