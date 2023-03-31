Home

Delhi Rains: Portion Of Road Caves In Near Hauz Rani, Traffic Advisory Issued

Heavy rain accompanied by a thunderstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday evening.

New Delhi: A portion of a road caved in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road in South Delhi as incessant rains continued to lash the national capital on Thursday. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging at several places that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the city.

“Road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar. Kindly avoid the stretch,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

#Delhi | A portion of a road caved in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road. Traffic might be affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar: Delhi Traffic Police (Photo: Delhi Traffic Police) pic.twitter.com/8EHk3OSaPW — Gulistan News (@GulistanNewsTV) March 31, 2023

Heavy rain accompanied by a thunderstorm lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted cloudy weather and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR over next three to four days.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Traffic Police said commuters are likely to face inconvenience and urged them to avoid the stretch.

Several parts of the national capital witnessed waterlogging and traffic jam at several areas on Friday morning as well.

More rains expected today

The IMD said light-intensity rains are expected to occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places in South Delhi (Aayanagar, Deramandi) and NCR (Manesar, Gurgaon) over the next two hours. “Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India,” the IMD said.

The IMD also stated that isolated hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan on March 30-31; over West Rajasthan on March 30 and over Uttar Pradesh on March 31.

22 flights delayed

Because of the unexpected rains in the national capital, at least 22 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a thunderstorm. Out of the 22 flights, 11 flights were diverted to Lucknow, eight to Jaipur, one to Dehradun, one to Ahmedabad and one to Chandigarh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.