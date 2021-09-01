Delhi Rains Latest Update: Rail and road connectivity were severely affected as the national capital received heavy downpour on Wednesday. Many parts of the city, including the Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place, ITO, Janpath and Ring Road, were flooded, throwing traffic out of gear across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM on Wednesday, the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years.Also Read - From Connaught Place to Chandni Chowk, Delhi Rains Turn Roads, Markets Into Flood Zones

As per the updates from the IMD, the national capital had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall on September 13, 2002. The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963. The city gauged 75.6 mm rainfall in just three hours starting at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Due to heavy rain, the commuters had a harrowing time as the traffic crawled on several key stretches due to extensive waterlogging at many places. Some of the important areas that saw major waterlogging included Lodhi Road, Minto Road underpass, Panchkuian road, Janpath, Akbar Road, roads near India Gate, Vasant Kunj, Ring Road, and Rohtak Road.

Great job done @ArvindKejriwal…Its not any water park but people of Southeast Delhi’s Badarpur enjoying boat service in the road after rain…@LambaAlka #KejriwalFailsDelhi pic.twitter.com/ZlH7uHeo9L — Dhruba Budhadev Choudhury✋🏿 (@dhrubachoudhur5) September 1, 2021

Heavy Rain in delhi water logging in our area pic.twitter.com/QNKm2WJV0p — शत शत नमन PROUD INDIAN🇮🇳 (@RMGUPTA16) September 1, 2021

People took to different social media platforms and uploaded videos of inundated streets, colonies and markets. In another video which went viral on social media, rainwater was seen pouring down from a flyover in Mahipalpur on a flooded road.

Due to the waterlogging, the traffic police had to shut the Minto road underpass for vehicular movement.

Many key road stretches witnessed traffic jams due to inundation and these included Rohtak Road, Akshardham-Noida road, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur elevated road (Barapullah-2), Vikas Marg, Dhaula Kuan, the Ring Road near AIIMS and Moolchand, Ashram, Mathura Road, Jahangirpuri-Mukarba Chowk stretch and Sarai Kale Khan.

The heavy burst of rain, besides affecting traffic movement, also submerged low-lying areas in knee-deep water. Such waterlogged areas included Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, surrounding areas of Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, Munirka, Moolchand Bus Stand, and Aurobindo Marg near the AIIMS flyover.

Surrounding areas of Jungpura Metro Station, Ring Road near Moolchand and Rohtak Road were among the places hit by waterlogging, according to traffic police and PWD officials.

At least 27 instances of tree felling were reported on Wednesday while only two cases of portions of wall collapse were reported, they said. Traffic police had also closed the carriageway from Dwarka to Rajapuri.