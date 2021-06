New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of national capital on Saturday evening and brought the rising mercury down. Several parts of Delhi including Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh, Daryaganj, Dwarka and India gate received rains. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Express Announces Flight Services to Malaysia For July 2021 | Complete Schedule Here

#WATCH| Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital; visuals from near Raj Niwas. pic.twitter.com/yXZqGMmmEo — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

