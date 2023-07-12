Home

Delhi Rains Latest Update: Section 144 Imposed in Flood-Prone Areas After Yamuna Water Level Breaches 45-Year Record

Breaking: Section 144 Imposed In Flood-Prone Areas In Delhi As Precautionary Measure

Delhi Rains Latest Update: Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed section 144 in the flood-prone areas in the national capital as a precautionary measure after the water level in Yamuna went above 207 metres. The water level of the Yamuna River, which is still in spate recorded at 207.55 metres, which is the highest ever.

As per the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 AM, the first time since 2013, and went up to 207.25 metres by 8 AM on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting to review the situation.

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued special advisory for the commuters in and around flood-prone areas. For the past few days, authorities have been relocating those living near the river when Yamuna touched the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday.

