New Delhi: Amid incessant spell of rainfall in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid certain stretches because of waterlogging, potholes and uprooting of trees. "Due to incessant rains in Delhi in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

DELHI ROADS CLOSED DUE TO WATERLOGGING

Libaspur underpass on GT Road

Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut on the Ring Road

CDR Chowk on Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Mor (Gurugram direction)

Vasant Kunj on MG Road

Under the Nizamuddin bridge on the Ring Road

Singhu border near the petrol pump on NH-1, near Sainik Farm on MB Road

stretch from the W-Point to the Zoo red light on Mathura Road, near the Kendriya Sachivalaya on Pandit Pant Marg,

From Ardhchini to the PTS red light on Aurobindo Marg, Near the Qutb Minar on Anuvart Marg

Under the Azad Market Flyover on Rani Jhansi Road

DELHI ROADS TO AVOID DUE TO UPROOTED TREES

Near Shivaji Stadium on Shahid Bhagat Marg, Dilshad Garden on Dilshad Garden road

Near the Qutb Minar on MB Road, in Hauz Khas Market on Hauz Khas Market road

Near Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg, near Laxmibai College on GTK Road

Near the Dwarka Sector 6,7 red light on Dwarka Road, near DPS Vasant Kunj (south side) on Vasant Kunj road

Near Gharonda apartment on Sreshta Vihar road, behind Andhra Education on Press Enclave road

Near Shah Jat Gaon on August Kranti Marg, Kalkaji Main Road on Kalkaji road, stretch from Nanak Piyau to Laxmi Bai college on GTK road

Near Mrignayi Chowk in Dilshad Garden, on GT Road, Lajpat Nagar bus stand on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg,

Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in B Block Mangolpuri, on the Mangolpuri main road

Near Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar on Choudhary Gulab Singh Marg

Near Katwaria Sarai on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Karol Bagh Hathi Chowk on Gangadhar Mandir Marg,

RK Khanna Tennis stadium (IIT side) on Africa Avenue Road, Africa Avenue Tennis Stadium on Africa Avenue Road,

Near the side of Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg.

DELHI ROADS TO AVOID DUE TO POTHOLES

Azad Market Chowk, R/A Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road,

Ring Road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh,

Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road,

Near RML hospital on Talkatora road,

Near INA Market on Aurobindo Marg, Azad Market

Near DCM Chowk, Telco T-Point, Dauli Piyau Najafgarh road, Rafi Marg in front of Neeti Aayog,

Peeragarhi Chowk on Rohtak Road,

Near Swami Dayanand Hospital in Seemapuri

MB Road near Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital and cautioned the citizens about the same. The yellow alert is issued after Delhi and its adjacent areas witnessed torrential rainfall alerting the citizens to be prepared for the next two-three days.