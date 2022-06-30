New Delhi: Residents of Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning as several parts of the national capital received light rainfall early Thursday morning. The light shower brought down the temperature by several notches and provided relief from the intense heat. The rainfall brought respite from the scorching heat as the temperature dropped to 29.2 Celsius.Also Read - Delhi Rain Brings Traffic Chaos, Routes To Avoid | LIVE Updates

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to a sudden rainfall in several parts. Visuals from Dwarka Sector-16 C pic.twitter.com/xVHIZaVVWF — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

#WATCH | A sudden change of weather swathes Delhi, as rain lashes several parts of the national capital. Visuals from Man Singh Road. pic.twitter.com/Eoulwmiy7h — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

The southwest monsoon was expected to arrive in the city on Thursday or Friday, with predictions of rain, according to the India Meteorological Department. Following heavy rainfall in parts of the city and the IMD forecast, Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory for road commuters.

Traffic alert

As per IMD report "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds" would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 30, 2022

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is likely to receive its first monsoon showers on Thursday or Friday. The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of moderate rainfall in the city on June 30. The maximum temperature will come down to 33-34 degrees Celsius by July 1. The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the national capital on June 27.

Senior IMD Scientist R K Jenamani said there is a prediction of good rainfall in the city on June 30 and the arrival of the monsoon can be declared on Thursday or Friday.

Pre-monsoon convection may lead to light rainfall in the national capital on Wednesday evening and provide relief from the heat, he said. Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

Asked about the delay in the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi, the senior scientist said a gap of around five days is considered normal. “However, we did not see any major weather system developing in the Bay of Bengal (which could have pushed the monsoon forward). This year, it has mainly been a wind-driven monsoon,” he said.

According to IMD data, the monsoon covered Delhi 29 times in June and 33 times in July in the last 62 years. The IMD had in 2020 revised the date of monsoon arrival in Delhi from June 29 to June 27.

Weather experts have said the monsoon is expected to yield good rainfall in Delhi in the first 10 days and help cover the rain deficit. Since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, Delhi has received just 24.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 66.7 mm. All of it came between June 16 and June 20.