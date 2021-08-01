New Delhi: People of Delhi and NCR woke up to heavy rains and pleasant weather on Sunday. However, waterlogging was reported in several parts of Delhi-NCR in the morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi-NCR today.Also Read - Huge Portion of Road Under IIT Delhi Flyover Caves in; Traffic Diverted

The IMD tweeted, “Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida)” Also Read - Delhi Rains: Water Level in Yamuna River Breaches Danger Mark, Alert Issued | Watch Video

Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Hissar, Hansi, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 1, 2021

Vehicles commuting from the Yamuna Bazar area witnessed heavy waterlogging due to heavy rainfall.

Delhi: Waterlogging in Yamuna Bazar area following rainfall in the national capital this morning pic.twitter.com/crZEnTsznl — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi increased again and was recorded at 205.30 meters on Sunday morning, just below the danger mark of 205.33 meters, as rains continued to lash Delhi and upper catchment areas of the river. Officials said over 100 families living in the Yamuna floodplains have been moved to higher areas over the last few days.

Delhi: Overflowing Naini Lake in Model Town has become a cause of concern for residents of nearby areas "The lake started overflowing on July 15 & has inundated the walkway. There is also a risk of the spread of vector-borne diseases," Mukesh Aggarwal, a local said yesterday pic.twitter.com/TAv130s1MJ — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi is now in the ‘good’ category as the capital recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 48.

Noida: Parts of city witness rainfall; temperature dips in Delhi-NCR pic.twitter.com/hXV05Prysc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2021

“The overall air quality is in the satisfactory category as forecasted. Scattered rainfall activity in Delhi is likely in the next two days and likely to intensify thereafter. Satisfactory to Good AQI is forecasted for next three days,” informed System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) today.

Delhi | Continous rainfall since early morning results in waterlogging in Khanpur area pic.twitter.com/58pWfW1vVC — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Further, the temperature in the national capital dipped as the city reported a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celcius, as per the weather department.

Dense cloud cover, heavy showers kept weather pleasant in the national capital.

Delhi | Dense cloud cover, heavy showers keep weather pleasant in the national capital pic.twitter.com/XHD5e5V6ib — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

(With agency inputs)