Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR Leads To Traffic Woes, Waterlogging: Check List Of Roads To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory to avoid a list of roads as waterlogging have been reported due to heavy rainfall in the city.

Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to avoid the stretch from AIIMS towards IIT due to waterlogging near Yusuf Sarai. (Photo: AFP)

Delhi rains update: Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday bringing down the temperature while waterlogging was reported in several areas. Delhi Traffic Police issued a list of roads and routes to avoid as major traffic jams were reported across the city.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory: List of roads to avoid

Traffic has been affected in the carriageway from Wazirabad Flyover towards Police Station Timar Pur due to waterlogging near Timar Pur parking as Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to avoid the stretch.

The traffic police has also urged commuters to avoid the stretch from AIIMS towards IIT due to waterlogging near Yusuf Sarai.

The areas near Adhchini were waterlogged leading to traffic woes from IIT towards Lado Sarai.

IMD predicts more rainfall in Delhi

Another spell of rain is likely to lash Delhi from Friday onwards which may further bring down the temperature, weather officials said. Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 20.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi recorded over 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, owing to back-to-back western disturbances. May had a cool start, with the city gauging 14.8 mm of precipitation on Monday.

The national capital’s primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded the maximum temperature at least 10 degrees below normal in the last three days owing to intermittent rainfall and cloudy weather under the influence of successive western disturbances.

The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday and dropped to 26.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, making it the second coldest day in the month in 13 years. The city recorded a maximum of 28.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India starting May 5. Under its influence, cloudy skies and sporadic rain is predicted in the capital until May 7, an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature is predicted to remain below 35 degrees Celsius until May 9. According to the IMD, May is the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius. The Met office has predicted below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heatwave days in northwest India in May.

