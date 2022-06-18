New Delhi: In a much needed relief to the Delhi residents, moderate to heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday for second consecutive day. Delhiites woke up to the downpour as the temperature in the national capital dropped drastically from over 40 degree Celsius in the past few days to less than 35 degree Celsius.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Delhiites Enjoy Pleasant Weather With Chai, Samosas and Memes. See Tweets Here

Intermittent rain in the national capital brought down the temperature by 3.5 degree Celsius on Friday. From 8.30 am.to 5.30 pm on June 17, a total of 11.9 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory due to which the city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degree Celsius, 3.5 degrees less compared to the previous day. The maximum temperature at other areas was Ayanagar and Lodhi Road 37.2 degrees, Palam 37.6, Ridge 36.2, Jafarpur 37.4, Mungeshpur 36.3, Najafgarh 39, Pitampura 37.3, and Salwan Public School 34.3 degree Celsius.

As per IMD update at 8.30 p.m., the city was having a relative humidity of 87 per cent and the wind was blowing in the south-southeasterly direction at a speed of 7.5 Km per hour. Meanwhile, due to the rain spell, the air quality in the national capital has drastically improved.

Delhi residents hail pleasant weather

As rain battered Delhi for second day in a row, residents hailed the pleasant weather and shared videos and photos on social media. Many who took the good weather opportunity in Delhi, which witnessed a severe heatwave last week, also shared videos on Twitter.

Besides temperature, the air quality of Delhi has also improved due to the heavy rainfall in the city. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 96 for PM10 and 30 for PM2.5. Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters. Usually, the air quality is categorised as ‘good’ when the AQI is between 0 to 50; ‘satisfactory’ between 51-100; ‘moderate’ between 101-200; ‘poor’ between 201-300; ‘very poor’ between 301-400; ‘severe’ between 401-500; and ‘hazardous’ at over 500.