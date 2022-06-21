New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, bringing down temperature in the areas. Pre-monsoon showers over the last few days have brought down the rain deficit in Delhi-NCR to 34 per cent, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Delhiites Enjoy Pleasant Weather With Chai, Samosas and Memes. See Tweets Here

According to the IMD, Delhi will experience “cloudy sky with light rain” throughout the day. The city has gauged 23.8 mm of rain as against the normal of 36.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive rainfall, visuals from Congress office. As per IMD's weather forecast, Delhi will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' today. pic.twitter.com/PMt0W19NlS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Delhi-NCR residents heave sigh of relief

As heavy rainfall battered Delhi-NCR, residents heaved a sigh of relief and hailed the pleasant weather.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years. The monsoon had entered a “break” phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8 last year.