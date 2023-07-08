Home

Delhi Rains: Woman Crushed To Death Under Collapsed Ceiling In Karol Bagh

Police said the ceiling collapsed on early Saturday morning due to incessant rains that lashed the national capital today.

Children play in a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

New Delhi: A woman was crushed to death after coming under the debris of a collapsed ceiling at a Tibbia College Society apartment in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Saturday. According to the police the ceiling collapsed on early Saturday morning due to incessant rains that lashed the national capital today.

They said the deceased, identified as 58-year-old Ranjeet Kaur, was salvaging some items after a portion of the ceiling collapsed earlier today, but was crushed to death under the debris after the rest of the ceiling came crashing down.

The fire department got the information about the collapse at 3.47 pm, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The woman’s husband and son escaped the collapse, which police attributed to the heavy rain the city witnessed on Saturday.

A PTI report quoting fire department officials said the flat was in a dilapidated building in Karol Bagh on the DB Gupta Road. The building is an object of a legal battle between the residents and the college authority.

Heavy rains lash Delhi, IMD sounds alert

Delhi experienced the season’s first heavy rain with the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recording 98.7 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm.

During the same period, the weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road, and Pitampura recorded 111.4mm, 92 mm, and 81.5 mm of precipitation, respectively.

Several areas like Pragati Maidan were waterlogged causing widespread traffic jams and restricting the movement of traffic in the area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the national capital in the coming days. A yellow alert has also been issued for the city.

In its daily weather update earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall is likely to occur over North India in the next four to five days, ANI reported.

“Heavy rains in North India for the next four to five days. The effect of active monsoon will be seen in other states,” the IMD said in a statement, according to ANI.

The agency urged people up north to take necessary precautions against heavy rainfall.

“Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions,” the IMD stated. It also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala.

Meanwhile, overnight rainfall in Kottayam left various residential areas of the city waterlogged.”A yellow alert has been issued in the Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragode districts of Kerala,” the IMD said.

(With inputs from agencies)

