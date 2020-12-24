Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the Delhi government has completed all preparations and is ready for vaccination. The chief minister further added that there are around 51 lakh people including healthcare and frontline workers who would get vaccine in the first phase. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: 'Legalise MSP,' Demand Kisan Unions as Precondition For Next Round of Talks Over Farm Laws

