New Delhi: Delhi’s daily count of cases of the Covid-19 witnessed a marginal rise. According to the data released by the Health Department, 13,287 more people tested positive for the viral disease in the Capital in the last 24 hours. The related death toll, however, witnessed a fall, as 300 more people succumbed to the infection in the city, the bulletin showed. As per the latest bulletin, 14,071 more patients recovered from the coronavirus disease in a single-day, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,258,951 or 92.43% of the overall caseload. Also Read - WHO Could Have Sounded Pandemic Alarm Sooner, Finds Independent Global Panel

With this, Delhi’s infection total tally has risen to 1,361,986 while total deaths stand at 20,310. In the last two days, i.e. May 10 and 11, the city’s caseload rose by 12,651 and 12,481 fresh infections respectively. The number of deceased on the respective days stood at 319 and 347. Also Read - 'Perform Yagna, Third Wave of COVID-19 Won't Touch India', Says MP Minister Usha Thakur | Watch Video

Active cases have fallen to 82,725, down from 83,809 a day ago and contribute 6.07% of the total cases. Deaths, meanwhile, comprise 1.49% of total cases. Also Read - Amid COVID Crisis, Maldives Bans Indian Tourists | Check Details Here