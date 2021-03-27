Coronavirus in Delhi: With the coronavirus situation worsening day-by-day, Delhi on Saturday reported 1,558 new cases on Saturday, highest in the past three months for the third consecutive day. The national capital also witnessed 10 deaths due to COVID-19 today, marking the highest fatalities since January this year. The active caseload in the capital city has risen to 10,997. Also Read - Mumbai Night Curfew From Tomorrow: Higher Positivity Rate in High-rises Than in 'Chawls', Says BMC

On Friday, Delhi recorded 1,534 new infections pushing the tally to 6,54,276. The city recorded 1,515 cases on Thursday, and 1,254 cases on Wednesday — the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark. Also Read - Serum Institute's Second COVID Vaccine Trials Begin, Hopeful to Launch in September: Adar Poonawalla

Despite the spike in cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain clarified that the government has no plans to impose lockdown in the city to contain the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Gujarat's Rann Utsav Sees A Massive Drop in Tourist Inflow Due To Rising Cases Of Coronavirus

“As of now, there is no possibility of lockdown. We were told if you close all activities for 21 days it will stop. So the lockdown continued… but, despite this, the virus did not finish. I think lockdown is not a solution,” he said in a press conference this morning.

“Experts said from the beginning ‘do not believe it will be finished immediately’. We will have to learn to live with it,” he added and appealed to residents to get themselves vaccinated as soon as they become eligible.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had also ordered a ban on public celebrations of festivals like Holi and Navratri.

What’s The Reason Behind Sudden Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Delhi?

Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and “assuming all is well now”.

The next two-three months could be challenging, they said, adding the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.