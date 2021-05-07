New Delhi: Delhi on Friday reported 19,832 new COVID 19 cases. According to the data released by the Health Department, the national capital also registered 19,085 recoveries and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours. With these numbers, the total cases now stand at 12,92,867 with 11,83,093 total recoveries. Also Read - COVID-19 And Asthma: People With Asthma Going Through Severe Coronavirus Stress And Anxiety

Also Read - Weekend Corona Curfew Imposed in Chandigarh From May 8 | Check What's Allowed, What's Not