New Delhi: Reeling under the second wave of pandemic, the national capital recorded the highest 412 fatalities due to COVID-19 in a day and over 25,000 new cases of the infection, authorities said on Saturday. According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 31.61 per cent. As many as 79,780 tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in a day of which 63,271 were RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests. Also Read - Delhi Doctor Working in Max Hospital's COVID Ward Dies by Suicide

This is the tenth day in a row that the national capital has recorded over 300 COVID-related deaths. Delhi on Friday recorded 375 deaths and 27,047 fresh COVID-19 cases. The grim figure comes on the day 12 people, including a doctor, died in the national capital’s Batra hospital after the facility ran out of oxygen. Also Read - Delhi Man Rams Car Into Police Picket After Falling Asleep While Returning From Hospital, Kills Cop

Over 45,000 beneficiaries have been administered vaccination jabs in a day in Delhi. The national capital has so far reported 11,74,552 cases, out of which 10,61,246 patients have either recovered, discharged or migrated out. The city currently has 96,747 active cases. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown News: Shutdown Extended by One Week Amid Rising COVID Cases

(With inputs from PTI)