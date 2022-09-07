New Delhi: With the number of Swine Flu cases rising in the city has urged doctors to advise precaution. Delhi has recorded 43 cases of H1N1 flu (known as swine flu) till August 31 this year, data from the state government’s health department showed. Experts have advised residents of the city to wear masks and wash hands regularly to prevent the infection from spreading.Also Read - Smartphone App May Detect COVID 19 Infection Through People's Voice. Here Is How

As per health experts, Swine Flu and Covid-19 share a lot of symptoms, hence, the importance of getting tested to accurately diagnose and treat the illness has increased. Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant (internal medicine) at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, told Hindustan Times, "the hospital has seen several patients who arrived with symptoms of a viral fever and later tested positive for H1N1."

"We did see a spike in cases and because the symptoms are similar to Covid-19, it was important to test and then treat the infections accordingly," said Dr Chatterjee.

H1N1 is characterised by symptoms such as fever (high-grade, in some cases), sore throat, nasal congestion, headache and muscular aches. In some cases, patients can also experience diarrhoea and difficulty in breathing, in which case immediate medical help must be sought. Doctors said that symptoms typically last for five to seven days and for severe patients a dose of Oseltamivir drug, which is usually advised twice a day for five days, can help control the symptoms.