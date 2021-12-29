New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday recorded a massive spike in Covid cases just hours after Delhi government imposed a set of restrictions under the ‘Yellow Alert’ — 496 new cases and one death have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a 50 per cent jump. This is the biggest single-day spike since June 4. The positivity rate stands at 0.89 per cent — the highest since May 31.Also Read - Telangana New Year Celebrations 2022: Govt Extends Bars, Liquor Shops Timings For New Year's Eve. Full Details Here

The 50 per cent jump in daily COVID-19 cases was reported hours after a 'Yellow alert' was implemented in the national capital under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also extended the timing of the night curfew, imposed from Monday night, by an hour and it will now begin at 10 pm and will remain till 5 am.

The total number of cases of new Omicron variant of COVID-19 recorded in Delhi has also mounted to 165. There were 67 Omicron cases in the national capital on Friday. According to the health department, 120 travellers who tested positive on their arrival at the IGI Airport have been admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. Their samples would be sent for genome sequencing. In view of a rise in Omicron cases, the authorities in Delhi had begun genome sequencing of samples of daily COVID-19 cases on December 22 to ascertain if the new variant has spread in the community.

Omicron patients in Delhi hospitals

Earlier in the day, officials at LNJP Hospital said 56 out of 70 Omicron patients have been discharged. Three of the patients did not have travel history but had come in contact with those who were infected at a wedding in Rajasthan. These can be called “sporadic cases”, they said. According to officials at Batra Hospital, five Omicron patients are admitted there, and another seven patients are COVID positive, but their genome sequencing reports were still awaited. Seven others have been discharged after testing negative for Omicron variant, they said and added that every patient is asymptomatic and all had a travel history. The latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department did not specify the variants detected.

Delhi COVID figures latest update: 5 points to know

Tuesday’s figures are the highest since June 4 when Delhi recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, official figures stated. The positivity rate of 0.89 per cent is the highest since May 31, when it stood at 0.99 per cent. Delhi on Monday had recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to the data. On Sunday, Delhi logged 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures. On Saturday and on Friday, the daily case counts were 249 and 180 respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)