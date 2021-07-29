New Delhi: The national capital recorded not a single fatality due to COVID-19 on Thursday, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the third time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in Delhi that zero COVID deaths have been logged in a day.Also Read - International Travel Restrictions Likely To Be Eased For Indian Students When Covid Situation Improves, Says MEA in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, 51 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On July 18 and July 24 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, as per official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Thursday, the city registered 51 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

