New Delhi: According to the data shared by the city health department, Delhi on Monday reported 625 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 per cent. The new COVID cases have been counted out of the 6,744 tests that were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi’s infection tally has gone up to 19,94,448 and the death toll to 26,427, it said. On Sunday, Delhi reported 942 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent. On Saturday, it logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities.Also Read - Man Rapes And Kills Girl, Mutilates Her Face After She Sees Him With Her Mother In Delhi

Last Monday, the city recorded 1,227 cases, eight deaths and a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent. Before this, Delhi logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days. Also Read - Excise Policy Case: Home Ministry Suspends Then Excise Commissioner And Deputy Commissioner

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,645, down from 5,141 the previous day. As many as 3,560 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said adding that of the 9,422 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 475 are occupied. Also Read - Delhi's Robinhood: Meet The Thief Who Robbed The Rich And Helped The Poor

There are 310 containment zones in the city, it added.

Despite the high positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) since hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP, which came into force in August last year, stipulated measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

