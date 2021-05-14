New Delhi: In a huge relief for the denizens of national capital, Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, for the first time since April 10, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. The number of new cases dipped to 8,500 along with city’s test positivity rate that dropped to 12%, Kejriwal said during a digital press conference. “On April 20, there were more than 28,000 cases in Delhi…it has now fallen to 8,500 now. The positivity rate has fallen to 12 per cent. It had hit 36 per cent by April 22,” Kejriwal said. Also Read - Lockdown in Delhi: How Dangerous is Lifting Restrictions? ICMR Chief Explains

Around 10,000 beds have cleared up in the past 10 days, he said, indicating that the second wave was easing in the city. However, ICU beds are still occupied, which means number of serious COVID-19 patients has not reduced, Delhi CM said. Also Read - SC Directs Delhi, Haryana, UP to Provide Dry Ration, Transport to Stranded Migrants During Lockdown