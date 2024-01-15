Home

Delhi Records Coldest Morning Of Season, Temperature Falls To…

Delhi has hit an all-time low and has witnessed the coldest morning of the season as the temperature drops to 3.3 degree Celsius. Know more about the weather in the national capital.

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi continue to shiver as the maximum and minimum temperatures remain way below normal. The plunging temperatures are experienced with dense fog causing poor visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued Red Alert in the national capital due to he dense fog; over 100 flights are delayed and close to 80 flights have been cancelled. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has also issued a travel advisory for all its passengers. Amid the cold wave conditions, Delhi has recorded the lowest minimum temperature and the coldest morning of the season as temperature on January 14, 2024 falls to 3.3 Degree Celsius. Read to know more..

Delhi Records Coldest Morning, Temperature Falls To…

As mentioned earlier, Delhi continued to reel under cold conditions on Monday morning as it recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature at 3.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average. A thick layer of fog was seen in several parts of the city, weather officials said. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.5 degrees Celsius, which was the previous lowest of the season. This was a marginal dip from Saturday’s 3.6 degree Celsius and Friday’s 3.9 degrees Celsius — both of which were the season’s lowest on the day. The IMD has predicted very dense fog for Tuesday. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 382, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

IMD Issues Red Alert Due To Dense Fog

The city on Sunday recorded the coldest night of the season for a second day in a row with minimum temperature dipping to 3 degrees Celsius in Aya Nagar. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert given cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. “Very dense fog layer extends over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Passengers on highways need to drive extremely carefully and only with fog lights,” the IMD posted from its X handle.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Flights Cancelled And Delayed

According to a flight tracker website flightradar24, as of today morning, about 110 flights have been delayed and 79 flights have been cancelled at the Delhi IGI Airport. There is an average delay of about one hour for all flight operations. In the meantime, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling. The advisory, as posted on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), reads, “Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

