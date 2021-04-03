New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday was recorded at 11.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said. Also Read - Delhi Reels Under Severe Heatwave on Holi, Records Highest Temperature in March Since 1945: IMD

People in Delhi woke up to a clear sky and the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 50 per cent.

The minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi recorded on Friday was 16.2 degrees Celsius and around 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.