Delhi Records Season's Coldest Morning On Sunday, Air Quality 'Very Poor'

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 pm was 312 which is in the “very poor” category.

New Delhi, Dec 10 (ANI): Vehicles ply amid dense smog as Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'Very Poor' category, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Weather: As winter has started to tighten its grip bringing chilly weather and cold mornings in the national capital, Delhi on Sunday recorded the season’s coldest morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.3 degrees Celsius compared to 8.5 degrees Celsius that was recorded on Saturday. This information was provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which added that the maximum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 pm was 312 which is in the “very poor” category. It was recorded at 322 at 6 pm on Saturday while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 60 per cent.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’ , 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe-plus’.

The IMD has predicted a mist for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday experienced its coldest night of the season, with the minimum temperature settling below the freezing point at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, officials said adding that the temperature recorded on Friday night in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was down more than two notches from the minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley. The officials said Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded its minimum temperature at minus 5 degrees Celsius.

The famous resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, they said.

There is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places from December 12 to 15 in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the office said.

