New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday logged 12,481 fresh cases of COVID-19. According to the data released by the Health Department, the national capital registered 13,583 recoveries taking the total tally to 12,44,880. On Monday, Delhi recorded 12,651 new cases of Covid-19 and 319 deaths. The positivity rate was recorded at 19.10 per cent with 66,234 tests conducted during the day. Also Read - Oxygen Leaks From Tanker At South Goa District Hospital; Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Chief Minister Arvind today, while addressing the media, said that the ongoing lockdown in the national capital has proved to be successful as the daily rise of COVID-19 cases has gone down. Also Read - COVID-19: Here’s Why There is no Need to Repeat RT-PCR Test After 14 Days of Quarantine

“Corona cases are going down in Delhi, so is the second wave. With your cooperation lockdown was successful,” CM Kejriwal said. He also added that Delhi doesn’t have any shortage of ICU and Oxygen beds at present, after the government has increased number of oxygen beds in past few days. “Yesterday we have started 500 new ICU beds near GTB Hospital. Now there’s no shortage of ICU & Oxygen beds in Delhi,” the chief minister said. Also Read - Tamil Nadu, UP, Delhi's Vaccine Share Lower Than Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra: Emkay Global

Further speaking on the vaccination drive in the region, CM Kejriwal said, “Right now, we are administering 1.25 lakh doses every day. We will soon begin vaccinating over 3 lakh people every day. We aim to vaccinate all residents of Delhi within next 3 months. But we are facing vaccine shortage and are left with stock that will last only a few days.”

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the city is facing an acute shortage of vaccine against Covid-19 and requested the Centre to replenish the stock at the earliest.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to direct Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to increase monthly supplies of Covid-19 vaccines to Delhi to 60 lakh doses for the next three months.

“There is a shortage of vaccines in Delhi. We are left with a day’s stock of Covaxin and the number of doses of Covishield will be available for five-six days,” said Jain on Monday after visiting the 400-bedded facility opened at Rakabganj Gurudwara.