New Delhi: Delhi on Friday reported 3,009 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours bringing down the positive rate below 4.76 per cent. According to the data released by the Health Department, the total infection tally has reached 1,412,959, with a related death toll of 22,831, as 252 people succumbed to the infection in this time period. Also Read - Protect Kids Orphaned by Covid, Provide Help to Vulnerable Groups: Home Ministry Tells States, UTs

58,744 samples were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the samples tested in the last 24 hours, 45,685 underwent RTPCR/CBNAAT/TueNat testing, while rapid antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 17,505 samples. Total 18,595,993 samples have been tested thus far and samples tested per million are at 978,736. Also Read - Snow-clad Himalaya Mountains Seen From UP’s Saharanpur For 2nd Time. Photos Go Viral

The cumulative recoveries and active cases, meanwhile, are at 1,354,445 and 35,683 respectively. While there were 7,288 recoveries in the last 24 hours, active cases declined by 4,531 cases. Also Read - PM Modi Chokes Up As He Remembers Those Who Died of COVID; Warns Against 'New Challenge' of Black Fungus

This is the third consecutive day when Delhi’s count of daily new cases has remained below 4,000. The positivity rate in the city stood at 5.5 per cent on Thursday. Medical experts have held the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip in the daily cases amid the second wave of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 3,846 cases of the infection and 235 deaths.