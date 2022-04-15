New Delhi Covid Tally: Delhi has been witnessing a steady surge in covid cases over the last few days. The National Capital on Friday logged 366 fresh cases of the virus. According to the data released by the authorities, the city has also reported 209 recoveries, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. With the new covid cases, the total number of active patients has risen to 1072.Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2022: Amid Rising COVID Cases, Students Urge Board to Hold Exams At Home Centres
With an aim to contain the surge in the covid cases, the Delhi government on Friday said precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people at its hospitals. The development comes after the Central government rolled out a precaution dose of COVID vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday.
Here are some of the important updates:
Also Read - Gurugram Authorities Start Door-to-Door Vaccination Campaign As District Witnesses Uptick in Covid Cases
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday reviewed the stock of essential medicines and directed officers to keep a close watch on their availability.
- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed Delhi government hospitals to increase the sanctioned strength of doctors, nurses and paramedics as per the requirement.
- Delhi government has informed that telemetry devices have been installed at all big and small oxygen tanks and this will allow real-time monitoring of oxygen levels and help in supplying oxygen as per the requirements in case of an emergency.
- Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory for schools and directed them to close their entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff tests positive for coronavirus
- The hospitalisations in the city have been low and the new spike should not be a matter of worry, the Delhi government has said.
- Online classes were discontinued in Delhi schools from April 1 after a gap of more than two years as in-person classes fully resumed.
- “I am keeping a constant vigil and keeping a track of cases from schools. I have told my officials that for a few days, offs are there. There have not been too many cases anywhere,” Sisodia said on Thursday.
- The latest positivity rate in the national capital stood at 2.39 per cent as compared to 2.49 per cent the day before when Delhi recorded 299 patients.
- On April 8, the city had reported 146 cases with a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent and 388 patients were under home isolation, according to the data shared by city health department authorities.
- On February 24, the home isolation cases count had stood at 1,559, registering a steep fall in the figures. It subsequently fell further, only to record a rise again in April.