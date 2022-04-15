New Delhi Covid Tally: Delhi has been witnessing a steady surge in covid cases over the last few days. The National Capital on Friday logged 366 fresh cases of the virus. According to the data released by the authorities, the city has also reported 209 recoveries, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. With the new covid cases, the total number of active patients has risen to 1072.Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2022: Amid Rising COVID Cases, Students Urge Board to Hold Exams At Home Centres

With an aim to contain the surge in the covid cases, the Delhi government on Friday said precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people at its hospitals. The development comes after the Central government rolled out a precaution dose of COVID vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday. Also Read - Delhi to Provide Free Booster Doses Soon, Prepares Hospitals As COVID Cases Rise | Top Developments

Here are some of the important updates: