New Delhi: The National Capital on Monday witnessed yet another decline in the COVID cases. Delhi, today, reported 4524 fresh cases of the coronavirus. According to the data released by the health department, Delhi reported 340 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also Read - COVID19 Recovery Incomplete Even After 21 Days Due to Fibrosis | Doctor Explains Why

With the fresh numbers, the total cases stand at 13,98,391, total recoveries at 13,20,496, death toll at 21,846 and active cases at 56,049. Also Read - Shocking! Uttarakhand Hospital Hides 65 Covid Deaths For Over 2 Weeks