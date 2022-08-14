New Delhi: According to the data shared by the health department, Delhi on Saturday reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 new cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent making August 13 the 11th consecutive day when the city logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. On Friday, Delhi reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. The previous highest was on February 13 when Delhi reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.Also Read - India Hid Russian Origin Of Shipped Fuel And That ‘Bothers’ USA: RBI Deputy Governor

The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 16,459 COVID-19 tests, according to the latest health bulletin. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi’s infection count increased to 19,82,433 and the death toll rose to 26,376. Also Read - Monkeypox Cases on Rise in Delhi: Kejriwal Govt Says Situation Being Monitored, Nothing To Panic

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly six-and-a-half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent. Also Read - Intelligence Bureau Issues 5 Fresh Alerts Ahead of 75th Independence Day. Check List Here

The day before, it had logged eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths as on Monday as the case positivity rate stood at 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)